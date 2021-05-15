NWU women take third at ARC track meet; Prairie Wolves fifth in men's division

The Nebraska Wesleyan women's track team finished third in the American Rivers Conference outdoor championships in Dubuque, Iowa, behind two event titles Saturday.

The Prairie Wolves finished with 112 points. Loras sprinted to the team title with 247½ points.

Reagan Janzen won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 15.67 seconds, and the 1,600 relay team of Isabella Hilger, Aspen Rolfes, Camryn Larsen and Janzen set a 9-year-old Chalmers Field record in 3:51.13.

Rolfes, a three-time ARC track outdoor performer of the week and Lincoln Pius X graduate, also finished third in the 100 and second in the 200.

The Nebraska Wesleyan men finished with 80 points for fifth place.

Kyle Dickinson picked up a victory in the 400 (:48.46) and Trent Koehler went 45-1¾ in the triple jump for second place.

