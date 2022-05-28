Nebraska Wesleyan's Hogue wins two national championships at DIII outdoor meet

Isabella Hogue raced to gold, not once but twice, Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and she did so in style.

The Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore won the women's 100-meter dash final in a wind-aided time of 11.57 seconds in Geneva, Ohio. About an hour later, the Conestoga graduate won the 200 in :23.56 for a sprints sweep.

Hogue's time in the 100 is the fourth-fastest mark on the divisional all-time, all-condition chart, according to USTFCCCA. Her :11.57 would have qualified for a national record if not for the wind.

Hogue, who began her career at Nebraska, entered the day with the fastest-qualifying times in both events. She set a school record in the 200 during Thursday's preliminary round, finishing in :23.79 before breaking the record again Saturday.

The Prairie Wolves had other All-America performances to close out the DIII meet.

Garret Lenners rallied late to place fourth in the men's 800 in 1:50.83, and Reagan Janzen was eighth in the 800 at 2:09.74.

