Nebraska Wesleyan advances four to finals at NCAA DIII Outdoor Championships

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s and women’s track and field teams saw all four of their Friday competitors advance to Saturday's finals at the NCAA Division III Championships in Geneva, Ohio. The day was highlighted by Isabella Hogue and Reagan Janzen setting new program records.

For the second straight day, Hogue turned in the fastest qualifying time in the prelims. In the women’s 100, Hogue clocked 11.74 seconds, which is the eighth-fastest time in NCAA history. Hogue, the indoor 200 national champion, holds the top times in the women’s 100 and 200 heading into tomorrow’s final round.

Janzen rebroke the program record she already held, running a 2:09.74 in the women’s 800. Janzen’s time is the fifth-fastest for the finals and she has a chance tomorrow to earn her third career All-American award.

For the men, Kyle Dickinson ran the second-fastest time in program history for the 400 at :47.66. By qualifying for the finals, Dickinson has an opportunity to become an All-American in the outdoor race in back-to-back years.

Garrett Lenners added another impressive time in the men’s 800 with a 1:50.58 to make the final round. Lenners was an All-American during the indoor season.

On Thursday, Avery Decker earned All-America honors in the women’s javelin for the first time in her career. Decker's final throw of the event was a heave of 136-0. The performance was good enough to finish seventh.

Day three of action for the Prairie Wolves starts tomorrow at 12:20 p.m.

