NAIA soccer glance: Bellevue overcomes early deficit to advance in NAIA Tournament

The Bellevue men's soccer team overcame an early deficit to post a 2-1 win against Olivet Nazarene in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha.

The No. 8 Bruins trailed 1-0 less than six minutes into the match. But Anthony Cox tied it at 1-1 on a crossing shot in the 29th minute. Cox had a part in the Bruins' next goal when he assisted Oumar Sissoko in the 44th minute.

Bellevue (16-2-2) had a 12-2 shot advantage in the first half. AJ Jarvis recorded his 16th win the season after stopping three shots.

Bellevue, which improved to 6-2 in opening-round matches, will play MidAmerica Nazarene, a 2-0 winner over McPherson (Kansas), at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Olivet Nazarene finished at 16-4-1.

Missouri Valley 2, Hastings 1: In Marshall, Missouri, Kazuki Hashimoto scored off a corner kick with nearly 10 minutes remaining to lift Missouri Valley into the second round.

Missouri Valley took an early 1-0 lead before Hastings knotted the match on Tyler Mase's header in the 44th minute.

Missouri Valley (16-5-0) put a lot of pressure on the Broncos in the second half, with big edges in shots (12-3) and corner kicks (13-1).