Ted Bulling broke a program record at Nebraska Wesleyan in the late 1970s. Then he devoted nearly four decades to helping others do the same.

The legendary Prairie Wolves track and cross country coach is retiring after 38 years, the school announced Wednesday.

Bulling's coaching achievements are extensive. Among them are 40 national champions, 72 team conference titles and 67 top-10 team finishes at the NCAA Championships. That's the short version.

In a news release, the five-time national coach of the year made no mention of titles or championships, instead emphasizing the relationships he built along the way.

"By far, the best part has been the relationships formed with the student-athletes in our program and the incredible assistant coaches that I have been so fortunate to work with," Bulling said. "I could talk all day about the young people that choose to be a part of NWU track and field and cross country."

Wesleyan Athletic Director Dwight Merilatt categorized Bulling's career as "outstanding."

"Under Ted's leadership, both programs have become consistent nationally recognized programs for success," Merilatt said. "He has truly created historical moments for our university and athletic department by winning conference, regional and national championships."