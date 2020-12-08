Jeff Johnson named interim AD at Doane

Jeff Johnson will serve as Doane's interim athletic director following the departure of Matt Franzen, the Tigers announced Tuesday.

Johnson, a Doane graduate, returns to campus after serving as principal at Papillion-La Vista South from 2013-20. He was an assistant principal at Norfolk and assistant principal and activities director at Grand Island.

He takes over for Franzen, who was recently named the new head football coach at Hastings College.

"I am very excited to begin my new position as athletic director at Doane University," Johnson said in a statement. "Matt Franzen has done an excellent job in this role and he has left big shoes to fill. We are definitely in unprecedented times and I hope my past experiences will help lead the athletic department through these challenging times."

Johnson will hold the interim position until a new university president is named.

