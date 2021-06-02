'I've already got gray hair. It turned blue, I guess': Inside a wild finish for the Doane men at the national track meet

"We knew the scenario that happened with the (1,600 relay). Once it went through I was sitting there not knowing that we probably didn't win. … I go over there and tell the kids that I don't know if we've won. There is still a protest going on. It really never sank in. I went over and that's the good thing about Mike Maryott. He had the official rulebook out and highlighted everything for me to take over and show them if we were wanting to appeal if it came to that.”

Madonna unsuccessfully protested against Huntington's Dylan Felger for his effort in the 1,600 relay prelims, coasting into an 18th-place finish after winning the 400 hurdles. Madonna, who entered the protest late, had a fifth-place finisher that would have bumped up to fourth and gained another point if Felger was disqualified from the 400 hurdles.

But for nearly three and a half minutes, Turner knew it came down to his race.

“We knew it was going to come down to the (1,600 relay),” Turner said. “We didn't know how the points were going to work out, because Indiana Tech was right behind us. We knew we had to beat them, or at least not lose by too much. The guys kind of just said 'We need to go run our race, and do what we've done all year and the cards will land wherever they land.' I trust those guys and they trust me.”