'I've already got gray hair. It turned blue, I guess': Inside a wild finish for the Doane men at the national track meet

Doane track and field head Ed Fye didn't know if he was going to cry or yell.
Last Friday, the NAIA men's outdoor championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, came down to the final race — and the outcome of a protest.
Doane freshman Zach Turner helped Doane into a tie for the national title crown by anchoring the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 14.13 seconds.
"Zach Turner ran a :46.80 anchor leg, and when you've got a guy like that anchoring you've got a chance,” said Fye, who was named NAIA men's co-coach of the year. “Those guys (Austin Drake, Logan Hammond and Jordan Tasker) just had to put him in a position to move on the group in front of him and they did.
“I wish (Turner) would have passed the guy in the first 100 meters instead of the last 20 meters. I've already got gray hair. It turned blue, I guess.”
After the relay, Doane knew it had done enough to move atop the team standings in a tie with Madonna, which was protesting another race that, if successful, could have awarded it an additional point to oust Doane for the team title.
“We were sitting up in the stands and Mike Maryott, who is the head Husker official, was actually the head field event official as well," Fye said. "He came up and sat by me and told me that there had actually been a protest going on, in which Madonna had 44 points and had actually protested the 'Honest Effort' rule, which was probably going to give them an extra point.
"We knew the scenario that happened with the (1,600 relay). Once it went through I was sitting there not knowing that we probably didn't win. … I go over there and tell the kids that I don't know if we've won. There is still a protest going on. It really never sank in. I went over and that's the good thing about Mike Maryott. He had the official rulebook out and highlighted everything for me to take over and show them if we were wanting to appeal if it came to that.”
Madonna unsuccessfully protested against Huntington's Dylan Felger for his effort in the 1,600 relay prelims, coasting into an 18th-place finish after winning the 400 hurdles. Madonna, who entered the protest late, had a fifth-place finisher that would have bumped up to fourth and gained another point if Felger was disqualified from the 400 hurdles.
But for nearly three and a half minutes, Turner knew it came down to his race.
“We knew it was going to come down to the (1,600 relay),” Turner said. “We didn't know how the points were going to work out, because Indiana Tech was right behind us. We knew we had to beat them, or at least not lose by too much. The guys kind of just said 'We need to go run our race, and do what we've done all year and the cards will land wherever they land.' I trust those guys and they trust me.”
Those cards fell exactly how they needed to.
Turner, a Crete graduate, passed three runners on the way to finish fourth and earn the Tigers five team points. Indiana Tech edged Doane in the event to take third, but with Kansas' St. Mary finishing second, edging Indiana Tech by .21 seconds allowing the Tigers to keep the Warriors at bay. Doane finished with 44 points, while Indiana Tech finished with 43.
“It was just kind of 'finish' as high as you can,” Turner said. “I've had to go after guys all year. It wasn't really any different. Those guys put me in a good spot to make a move and I knew I just had to pass as many guys as I could and just give it my all.”
The 1,600 relay team wasn't the only team that shined on the national stage.
Levi Sudbeck finished second (16 feet, 6 ¾ inches) in the pole vault and Connor Floyd third (16-4 3/4) to earn the Tigers 14 points in the event.
Sudbeck had nearly 30 attempts on the pole vault, while also competing in the men's decathlon where he finished sixth for Doane.
“We also lost our five seniors that didn't get to run last year,” Fye said. “We had Levi ... and kids come back that were seniors to score 18 points for us I think to put us in that position. If we don't have them, then we don't do it.”