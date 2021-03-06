Doane's Campbell wins NAIA weight throw title; Midland's Kucera repeats in shot put

Doane's Matt Campbell gave the Tigers an individual champion at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in the weight throw with a personal-best heave of 66 feet, 7 inches.

Campbell bested Midland's Dylan Kucera, who placed second with a throw of 65-2 at the meet in Yankton, South Dakota. Kucera defeated Campbell in the event last month at the GPAC Championships.

Kucera, the 2020 national champion in the shot put, defended his title in that event with a 59-11¼ effort. Midland's Shandon Reitzell won the high jump at 7 feet. Doane's Jacob Heitkamp was second at 6-10¾.

Hastings triple jumper Juba McClay won that event at 48-9½.

Dordt won the team championship with 47 points, narrowly defeating Indiana Tech with 45½. Doane was sixth with 30 points, Midland seventh with 28, Concordia 12th with 18.5 and Hastings tied for 42nd with six.

