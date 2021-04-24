Doane's Arnold and Concordia's Cornelio take home gold at Drake Relays

Doane's Henry Arnold and Concordia's Jacob Cornelio walked away with gold at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Arnold took home the men's triple jump title in the college division with a leap of 47 feet, 3 inches at the outdoor track and field event on Drake University's campus.

Cornelio's toss of 208-5 in the hammer throw college division was also good for first place.

Nebraska-Kearney's Tiara Schmidt placed first in the college women's shot put with a toss of 46-8.

Finals at Saturday's event were split into various divisions, including high school, college, university and unattached.

The Drake Relays are the last warmups for GPAC teams before the conference championships next Friday and Saturday at Concordia's Bulldog Stadium in Seward.

