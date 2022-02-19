 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE COLLEGE TRACK

Doane men and Concordia women wrap up GPAC indoor titles

The Doane men and Concordia women won team titles at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor track and field meet Saturday in Crete.

The Doane men scored 198 points to outduel defending champion Dordt (177). Mount Marty (87) was a distant third and Concordia (67) was fourth.

The Concordia women rolled up 194½ points. Hastings (163) was second, Dordt (106) was third and Doane 104½) was fourth.

Doane's title run was fueled by several top-two finishes. Crete graduate Zach Turner won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.23 seconds and was second in the 400. Teammate Matthew Campbell won the weight throw with a toss of 66 feet, 3 inches.

Rylee Haecker and Josie Puelz led the way for the Bulldog women. Puelz, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate and NAIA pole vault champion, won her signature event with a meet-record clearance of 13-5.

Haecker won the 1,000 in 2:58.03 and the mile in 5:13.25. Concordia also got first-place finishes from Jordan Koepke in the 600 and Morgan De Jong in the weight throw.

Concordia logo

Concordia University

 

