Concordia's Puelz wins her third NAIA national title in record-breaking style

Josie Puelz continues to go higher and higher.

The Concordia sophomore is now a three-time national champion after breaking her own school record in the pole vault Friday at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.

Puelz cleared 13 feet, 5¼ inches to win back-to-back indoor pole vault titles. She also won the NAIA outdoor title last spring.

No other pole vault competitor went higher than 12-8¼ Friday. After Puelz clinched a title at 13-5¼, she tried for 13-9¾ but missed her three tries.

That didn't dampen the day for the Lincoln Lutheran graduate.

Puelz's teammate Erin Mapson, a Lincoln East grad, placed third.

Doane sophomore Matthew Campbell repeated as NAIA champion in the weight throw with a toss of 68-7½ on his fourth attempt. Midland's Dylan Kucera was third, Concordia's Chris Wren was fourth and Hastings' Tyler Summers was fifth.

Midland's Shandon Reitzell won a national title in the men's high jump after clearing 6-10¾. Just a sophomore, Reitzell has won the high jump at the previous two NAIA national meets — two indoor crowns and one outdoor.

The NAIA meet will conclude Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0