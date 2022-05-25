Concordia's Josie Puelz wins fourth NAIA national title in pole vault

Make it four for Concordia's Josie Puelz.

The Lincoln Lutheran graduate won her fourth NAIA national title on Wednesday — and she's just wrapping up her sophomore season.

Puelz cleared 13 feet, 1½ inches in women's pole vault at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The achievement adds another gold medal to a growing stash, which now includes four national titles (two indoor, two outdoor), and three Great Plains Athletic Conference wins.

Puelz entered the NAIA meet ranked No. 1 nationally in her signature event.

Hastings' Kiara Anderson won an NAIA national title in the women's shot put with a toss of 181-1, which came on her fourth attempt. Concordia's Sarah Ragland was fourth in the hammer.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0