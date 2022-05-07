Concordia women win seventh straight GPAC outdoor track title; Doane takes men's crown

Another year and another outdoor track and field championship for the Concordia women.

The Bulldogs had three more individual champions Saturday, after having two Friday, to capture a seventh straight Great Plains Athletic Conference outdoor title in Crete. The Bulldogs (216 points) pulled away from Hastings (172).

Jordan Koepke broke a meet record in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 59.90 seconds. Keri Bauer won the 800 in 2:14.01 and sophomore Rylee Haecker won the 1,500 in 4:41.50.

Doane won the men's team title behind an impressive performance from Zach Turner. The Crete graduate won the 400 hurdles in a meet-record time of :51.92, and the 110 hurdles in :14.42.

The Tigers finished with 182 points. Dordt (155) was second and Concordia (129) was third.

Midland's Shandon Reitzell, the defending NAIA national champion, won the men's high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 11 inches, and teammate Dylan Kucera doubled his title output, winning the shot put and discus.

The Concordia men got wins from Camden Sesna (5,000) and Zach Bennetts (pole vault).

