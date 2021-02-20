Concordia women take GPAC indoor track title; Doane men finish runner-up

The Concordia women's track team cruised past the competition at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Bulldogs finished in first with 217 points, followed by Hastings (137) host Dordt (132) and Doane (79).

Concordia was led by individual titles in multiple events. Morgan De Jong took home the weight throw crown with a toss of 56 feet, 3¼ inches, while Rachel Battershell placed first in the 400-meter race, finishing in 56.67 seconds.

Concordia's Kylahn Heritage took the 1000-meter title with a 3:04.24 mark. Doane's Allison Skala placed first in shot put with a 45-7¼ mark.

On the men's side, Doane finished runner-up with 142 points, while Dordt (154) took first. Concordia (72) placed third.

The Tigers' Conner Floyd won the pole vault title with a 16-03¼ mark, while teammate Zach Turner ran a :7.72 in the 55-meter hurdles to take first.

