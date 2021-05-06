 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue men unable to recover from early deficit in NAIA soccer tournament
0 comments
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Bellevue men unable to recover from early deficit in NAIA soccer tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NAIA logo

The Bellevue men's soccer team was unable to overcome an early two-goal deficit in a 3-1 loss to Columbia (Missouri) in the NAIA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Evans, Georgia.

Columbia took a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes on goals from Nick Brandt and Nathan Durdle.

Bellevue cut the deficit in the 30th minute. Alex Cuenca connected from 24 yards out to get the Bruins on the board.

But Columbia, which had a 13-7 edge in shots, put the match out of reach with a goal in the 66th minute.

Bellevue's season ends at 16-5-2.

The Bruins were playing at the NAIA final site for the fifth time (2009, 20014, 2015 and 2018).

Columbia advances to Saturday's national semifinals.

After never hitting a homer in high school, Talon Little finds a record-setting power switch at Doane
Missouri Baptist outlasts Midland in five sets to capture NAIA volleyball championship
Midland upsets top-ranked Jamestown to advance to NAIA volleyball championship match

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News