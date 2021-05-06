Bellevue men unable to recover from early deficit in NAIA soccer tournament

The Bellevue men's soccer team was unable to overcome an early two-goal deficit in a 3-1 loss to Columbia (Missouri) in the NAIA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Evans, Georgia.

Columbia took a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes on goals from Nick Brandt and Nathan Durdle.

Bellevue cut the deficit in the 30th minute. Alex Cuenca connected from 24 yards out to get the Bruins on the board.

But Columbia, which had a 13-7 edge in shots, put the match out of reach with a goal in the 66th minute.

Bellevue's season ends at 16-5-2.

The Bruins were playing at the NAIA final site for the fifth time (2009, 20014, 2015 and 2018).

Columbia advances to Saturday's national semifinals.

