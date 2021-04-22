Bellevue and Hastings advance to second round at NAIA Tournament

Alvaro Capra and Inaki Aldao scored second-half goals to lift No. 9 Bellevue to a 2-0 win against McPherson (Kansas) in the opening round of the NAIA men's soccer tournament Thursday in Olathe, Kansas.

Bellevue, the top seed in the Olathe bracket, will play MidAmerica Nazarene, a 5-1 winner over Rocky Mountain, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the final site of the NAIA Tournament.

Capra dribbled through traffic and banged a shot off the underside of the crossbar to get the Bruins (15-4-2) on the board in the 63rd minute. Aldao added his goal in the 77th minute, and AJ Jarvis made two saves to seal his fourth shutout of the season.

The Hastings men advanced to Saturday's second round in the Missouri Valley bracket after COVID-19 issues with the Spring Arbor (Michigan) program led to the game being called a no-contest.

The third-seeded Broncos will play host and top-seeded Missouri Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.

