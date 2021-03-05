Battershell repeats in women's 400, Doane takes third at NAIA indoor championships

Rachel Battershell did it again for Concordia, successfully defending her national title in the women's 400 meters Friday at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Yankton, South Dakota.

Battershell, a junior from Wheatland, Wyoming, won in 56.03 seconds to beat out Dordt's Emma Baker at :56.30, the same order they finished in the GPAC Championships in February.

Battershell also ran the anchor leg of the Bulldogs' fifth-place 4x400 relay team with Sarah Lewis, Keri Bauer and Sydni Schernikau in a time of 3:53.74.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Indiana Tech won the team title with 111 points. Concordia was third, its highest finish ever at the NAIA meet, with 49, Hastings sixth with 34 and Doane 21st with 11.

Battershell's repeat 400 win gives the Bulldogs two champions at this year's meet. Lincoln Lutheran graduate Josie Puelz won the pole vault Wednesday. Those two led a total of 13 all-American performances for the Bulldogs.

Concordia's Elle Luehr finished fifth in the shot put Friday with a toss of 44 feet, 9¾ inches. Rylee Haecker was eighth in the 1,000 in 3:03.14.

Haecker, along with Kennedy Mogul, Grace Reiman and Kylahn Heritage, finished fourth in the distance medley in 12:28.99.