Nebraska Wesleyan names Dwight Merilatt school's new athletic director

Nebraska Wesleyan named a new athletic director who brings 20 years of leadership experience at the NCAA's Division I level to Lincoln.

Dwight Merilatt will replace Ira Zeff, who retired, at the head of the Prairie Wolves' athletic department, which has 21 teams.

Merilatt joins Nebraska Wesleyan from Illinois State, where he served as executive associate athletics director for external affairs.

Merilatt has also worked at Evansville and Eastern Kentucky. He says his time spent on the Wesleyan campus during the interview process was revealing.

“Throughout my time on campus, I clearly recognized that NWU is a special place for high-quality academics with great opportunities for overall success for its student athletes,” Merilatt said in a news release.

Wesleyan's athletics programs are popular among its student body — approximately 30 percent of students participate in a varsity sport, according to university president Darrin Good.

"It was critical to find a leader who could continue to build on our outstanding success in the classroom and in students’ sports,” Good said in a release. “Dwight’s extensive experience will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our student athletes, coaches and staff as well as our entire campus community.”

Merilatt will begin in his role July 18.