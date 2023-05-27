Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Survive and advance. Midland did it again.

A 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a two-run home run, and four RBIs from Carly Pfitzer helped the Tiger softball team (41-14) remain in the NAIA World Series with a 6-5 victory over Our Lady of the Lakes in an elimination game in Columbus, Georgia.

Pfitzer's blast came in the top of the first inning to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead — and sole possession of Warriors' single-season home-run record with her 17th of the season.

Midland played Our Lady of the Lakes three times in its first six games of the season and lost two of the three contests in San Antonio.

"They are fiery games and we knew that was what we were going to get," Midland head coach Beth Singleton said. "We knew it was going to be back and forth because those girls (OLLU) can really swing the bats."

Emily Prai added three hits and two runs for Midland, while Aliyah Rincon struck out four over seven innings.

The Warriors advance to face either Southern Oregon or Oregon Tech on Monday in an elimination game at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Indiana Wesleyan 5, Bellevue 3, 11 inn. Bellevue brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning, but the Bruins' NAIA World Series run came to an end Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho. After Indiana Wesleyan scored two runs on Evan Salmon's single, the Bruins (48-10) got a pair of two-out singles to bring Kanta Kobayashi to the plate. The senior popped out to short to end the Bruins' season. It was Bellevue's third-consecutive 40-win season and 16th appearance in the NAIA World Series. Kobayashi, who finished his Bruin career sixth all-time in hits (196), became just the second Bellevue player to finish with at least 300 career plate appearances to finish with an on-base percentage over .500.