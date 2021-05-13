Midland announces new athletic director to replace Gillespie

Courtney Thomsen will be the new athletic director at Midland, the school announced Thursday.

Thomsen, who recently served as AD at Marymount California University, will take over for Dave Gillespie, who is retiring June 1 after running the Warriors' athletics program since 2013.

At Marymount California, Thomsen oversaw the additions of men's and women's tennis and the arrival of women's volleyball and beach volleyball. She'll oversee a Midland program that has 33 varsity sports and more than 900 athletes.

"It's exciting to come into a department that has already been successful and help take it to the next level," Thomsen said in a release.

Thomsen's career in college athletics also included coaching women's soccer at MCU from 2012-17. She also was the schools sports information director from 2015-17.

"That versatility has given me a greater understanding of how college athletics should operate," Thomsen said. "Additionally, the ability to communicate and work well amongst constituents will continue to raise the standards of the Warrior athletic department."

Thomsen, who played soccer at Arizona, has spent her life on the West Coast, but she has ties to Nebraska. Her husband Brandon is an Omaha Roncalli graduate.

