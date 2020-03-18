Wesleyan's Schimonitz named All-American
Simpson vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 1.8

Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz (10) drives to the basket between Simpson's Nick Janssen and Conor Riordan in January at Snyder Arena. Schimonitz was named an NCAA Division III All-American on Wednesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska Wesleyan basketball player Nate Schimonitz received another honor on Wednesday: All-American.

The senior guard was named to the NCAA Division III All-America first team. On Tuesday, he was named the West Region MVP and a member of the all-West Region first team by D3hoops.com; named to the all-region team and the district player of the year for the West Region by the National Association of Basketball Coaches; and named to the second team for the NCAA Division III all-star game.

He is Wesleyan's sixth first-team All-American. He averaged 25.4 points per game on 56.9% shooting this season and led the American Rivers Conference with 5.6 assists per game. His 2,001 points rank third in program history.

