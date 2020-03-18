Wesleyan's Schimonitz named All-American

Nebraska Wesleyan basketball player Nate Schimonitz received another honor on Wednesday: All-American.
The senior guard was named to the NCAA Division III All-America first team. On Tuesday, he was named the West Region MVP and a member of the all-West Region first team by D3hoops.com; named to the all-region team and the district player of the year for the West Region by the National Association of Basketball Coaches; and named to the second team for the NCAA Division III all-star game.
He is Wesleyan's sixth first-team All-American. He averaged 25.4 points per game on 56.9% shooting this season and led the American Rivers Conference with 5.6 assists per game. His 2,001 points rank third in program history.