State college hoops: Mavs win in OT, Hastings stuns Morningside, Concordia men and women advance

It seemed only fitting that a senior would win the game for Omaha in its home regular-season finale.

That senior was KJ Robinson, whose scored layup with 13 seconds left in overtime gave the Mavericks the winning margin in an 84-83 victory Wednesday over North Dakota at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The game featured 16 lead changes.

Robinson finished with 12 points, while Wanjang Tut led Omaha with 19 points.

North Dakota (13-16, 7-8 Summit League) was led by Filip Rebraca who led all scorers with 24 points on 10-for-21 shooting while corralling 13 rebounds.

The Mavericks (16-14, 9-6) shot 53% from the field while only giving up eight turnovers.

Omaha's regular season comes to an end at North Dakota State on Saturday at 4 p.m. After that is the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Concordia 95, Midland 46: No. 2 Concordia held Midland under 25% shooting and 13 different players scored for the Bulldogs as they steamrolled Midland in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament in Seward.