State college hoops: Mavs win in OT, Hastings stuns Morningside, Concordia men and women advance

It seemed only fitting that a senior would win the game for Omaha in its home regular-season finale.
That senior was KJ Robinson, whose scored layup with 13 seconds left in overtime gave the Mavericks the winning margin in an 84-83 victory Wednesday over North Dakota at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The game featured 16 lead changes.
Robinson finished with 12 points, while Wanjang Tut led Omaha with 19 points.
North Dakota (13-16, 7-8 Summit League) was led by Filip Rebraca who led all scorers with 24 points on 10-for-21 shooting while corralling 13 rebounds.
The Mavericks (16-14, 9-6) shot 53% from the field while only giving up eight turnovers.
Omaha's regular season comes to an end at North Dakota State on Saturday at 4 p.m. After that is the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Concordia 95, Midland 46: No. 2 Concordia held Midland under 25% shooting and 13 different players scored for the Bulldogs as they steamrolled Midland in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament in Seward.
Concordia's Mackenzie Koepke had a game-high 19 points, Grace Barry added 15 points and Philly Lammers 10. Concordia forced 34 Midland turnovers, 29 of them steals.
Concordia will face Dordt in the semifinals Saturday in Seward.
Hastings 77, Jamestown 49: Hastings doubled up Jamestown in the first half scoring 38-19 and the No. 4 Broncos rolled in the first round of the GPAC Tournament.
Sophia Pankratz, with 15 points, led four Hastings players in double figures and went 10-for-12 from the free-throw line. Hastings forced 22 turnovers and limited Jamestown to 3-for-23 on three-pointers.
Hastings will play Morningside at 3 p.m. Saturday in Hastings.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Concordia 74, Northwestern 63: Justin Wiersema scored 22 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures to win a GPAC Tournament first-round game in Seward. Concordia hit 12 three-pointers and went 18-of-22 on free throws to help overcome a 42-18 Red Raider advantage in scoring in the paint. Concordia will host Hastings in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hastings 84, Morningside 80: Behind a game-high 24 points from Mason Hiemstra and sharp shooting from beyond the arc, Hastings pulled the upset over NAIA No. 2 Morningside in Orange City, Iowa, to advance to the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament. The Broncos went 13-for-31 on three-pointers. Ryan Ierna added 17 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field.