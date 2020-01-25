Schimonitz pours in game-high 28 points to lead Prairie Wolves past Wartburg

Nate Schimonitz couldn’t match his performance from last week at Central.
But the 6-foot-4 Nebraska Wesleyan senior point guard was close enough that he put on a show worthy of numerous "oohs" and "aahs" from the home crowd at Snyder Arena on Saturday night.
Schimonitz used his entire arsenal to hit 11 of 15 shots on his way to a game-high 28 points, leading the NCAA Division III No. 10 Prairie Wolves to a 95-64 men’s basketball victory over Wartburg. NWU improved to 16-2 overall and a league-best 9-0 in the American Rivers Conference.
Last Saturday in a 115-69 win at Central, Schimonitz was 14-of-15 from the floor to finish with 34 points while also dishing out seven assists.
He had nine assists against the Knights as all five NWU starters scored in double figures.
“Sometimes we take what Schim does for granted because we see it all the time,” NWU coach Dale Wellman said. “But those were really tough shots because Wartburg was all over him tonight.
“He gets us going, and he demands so much attention, he’ll find open guys,” Wellman added. “That allows those other guys to get great looks.”
Schimonitz hit a three-pointer 20 seconds into the game, then added a fast-break layup 18 seconds later. His offense flowed from there. He finished drives through contact to the basket, hit pull-up jumpers, sank a number of medium to long-range fadeaways, then completed his offensive display with a 27-footer toward the end of the shot clock to make it 60-40 with 15:48 left in the game.
“If my jump shot falls early in the game, I think it just opens up every facet of my game,” Schimonitz said. “If I can get the defense to respect that, it makes it so much easier getting by people.”
It appeared Schimonitz would get the double-double when he fed Clay Reimers inside and he had a clear path for either a layup or dunk. But the 6-7 senior decided instead to pass off to Cordell Gillingham, who converted the easy basket inside for a 67-46 NWU advantage with 12:34 left.
“No, that will be all right,” Schimonitz said when asked about Reimers passing up the dunk for an assist. “It’s probably a good thing because it shows how unselfish we are. I still would’ve liked him to dunk it though.”
After starting the game hitting their first six shots and building a 16-5 lead in the first four minutes, NWU finished 53% from the field (35-of-66). Dylan Dirks added 18 points, netting 6 of 8 shots overall and 3-of-4 from beyond the three-point line.
Jack Hiller, a 6-6 senior, and Reimers finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, against the shorter Knights and combined for 13 rebounds. Nate Bahe had 11 points, all in the second half.
Defensively in its 3-2 zone, Wesleyan had 11 steals, forced 16 Wartburg turnovers and limited the Knights (7-11, 3-6) to 37% shooting (26-of-70). Tyler Zumbach paced the Knights with 15 points in 22 minutes.
It was exactly what Wellman wanted to see after his team had a week off after the 46-point win at Central.
“I was really pleased with what I saw the first 10 minutes and they continued to play well,” said Wellman, whose team led 21-7 after the first five minutes and held a 50-30 advantage at halftime.
“We told the guys at halftime that we didn’t want to win by 20, that we didn’t want to come out the second half and coast,” Wellman added. “We came out with a killer mentality in the second half.”