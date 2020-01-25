Schimonitz pours in game-high 28 points to lead Prairie Wolves past Wartburg

Nate Schimonitz couldn’t match his performance from last week at Central.

But the 6-foot-4 Nebraska Wesleyan senior point guard was close enough that he put on a show worthy of numerous "oohs" and "aahs" from the home crowd at Snyder Arena on Saturday night.

Schimonitz used his entire arsenal to hit 11 of 15 shots on his way to a game-high 28 points, leading the NCAA Division III No. 10 Prairie Wolves to a 95-64 men’s basketball victory over Wartburg. NWU improved to 16-2 overall and a league-best 9-0 in the American Rivers Conference.

Last Saturday in a 115-69 win at Central, Schimonitz was 14-of-15 from the floor to finish with 34 points while also dishing out seven assists.

He had nine assists against the Knights as all five NWU starters scored in double figures.

“Sometimes we take what Schim does for granted because we see it all the time,” NWU coach Dale Wellman said. “But those were really tough shots because Wartburg was all over him tonight.

“He gets us going, and he demands so much attention, he’ll find open guys,” Wellman added. “That allows those other guys to get great looks.”