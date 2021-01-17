Rebuilt NWU men's basketball team ready to carry on the success from the last four years

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NWU and the rest of the ARC is just now getting basketball season started, even though preseason practices started as normal in October. The Prairie Wolves open at home Wednesday (5:30 p.m. tipoff) with a game against Buena Vista, which will be considered a nonconference contest.

The Wolves will play eight conference games and will only go outside the ARC once — a home meeting with Rockford on Jan. 31. The conference tournament, which will decide who gets the ARC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, is scheduled for early March.

With so many new players and very little college basketball experience on the roster, the extra practice time has been beneficial for the Wolves, according to coach Dale Wellman.

“The past couple years, we had experienced guys who knew our offense and defense,” said Wellman, whose team was picked second in the conference in the preseason poll of ARC coaches. “This year, we’ve had to do a lot more teaching, small things we didn’t have to really talk about the last few years. It’s been nice to have some time to do that.”