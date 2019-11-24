The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team recovered from its first loss of the season in a consolation game against the University of Chicago in the Midway Classic on Sunday in Chicago.
The eighth-ranked Prairie Wolves (5-1) edged the Maroons 81-79 despite leading by as many as 12 points in the second half.
With 6:11 left in the game, Chicago tied the game 68-68. The Maroons eventually went up 74-72 with 4:14 left before NWU's Nate Schimonitz tied the game again on the next possession.
Clutch free throws from Dylan Dirks and Schimonitz ensured the Prairie Wolves' victory, despite Chicago nailing a half-court shot at the buzzer.
NWU was 11-of-28 from the three-point line and shot 50%. Schimonitz led the Wolves with 26 points and nine rebounds. Jack Hiller collected a double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Nebraska Wesleyan fell to St. Thomas (Minnesota) on Saturday in the Midway Classic.
The Wolves come home for the 31st annual Snyder Classic on Friday and Saturday.