NWU postpones men's basketball season opener vs. Buena Vista
The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team's season opener, Wednesday vs. Buena Vista, is postponed.

No makeup date has been scheduled for the nonconference game that was slated for Snyder Arena. NWU’s American Rivers Conference contest with Buena Vista will be on the road Feb. 3.

The Prairie Wolves will now begin the season with a conference road game at Wartburg on Saturday. NWU’s home opener will be Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. against Simpson.

