NWU postpones men's basketball season-opener vs. Buena Vista Wednesday
NWU postpones men's basketball season-opener vs. Buena Vista Wednesday

Wednesday’s season opener for the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team against Buena Vista has been postponed.

No makeup date has been scheduled for the non-conference game that was slated for Snyder Arena. NWU’s American Rivers Conference contest with Buena Vista will be on the road Feb. 3.

The Prairie Wolves will now begin the season with a conference road game at Wartburg on Saturday. NWU’s home opener will be Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. against Simpson.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

