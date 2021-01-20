NWU men's basketball team postpones its first three games

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has put the start of its season on hold.
The school announced Wednesday that the first three games – Wednesday’s home contest against Buena Vista, Saturday’s road game at Wartburg and the Jan. 27 home game with Simpson – are being postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns. No make-up dates have been determined.
The Prairie Wolves’ first game is now slated for Jan. 30, a home game against Dubuque.
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
