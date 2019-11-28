NWU men's basketball team hosting Snyder Classic this weekend

The Friday-Saturday NCAA Division III national men’s basketball tournament simulation continues this weekend for Nebraska Wesleyan in the 31st annual Snyder Classic at the Weary Center.
The Prairie Wolves face the University of the Ozarks (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday before taking on Willamette (1-3) Saturday at 5 p.m. The fourth team in the classic is fellow American Rivers Conference member Buena Vista, which plays Willamette at 5 p.m. Friday and the University of the Ozarks at 3 p.m. Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Buena Vista returns to NWU to open ARC play on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.).
NWU is 5-1 after back-to-back games the last three weekends. The Prairie Wolves remained at No. 8 in the nation despite losing to St. Thomas 82-63 last Saturday in the Chicago Midway Classic.
The Prairie Wolves are led by four seniors who average in double-figures – 6-4 point guard Nate Schimonitz (26.8 points per game), 6-6 wing Jack Hiller (17.3 PPG), 6-3 wing Nate Bahe (11.7 PPG) and 6-7 post Clay Reimers (11.0 PPG).