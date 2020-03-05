NWU men's basketball regional quick facts

Some quick facts to know before the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament begins.
NCAA Division III national tournament
At Snyder Arena
Friday’s first-round schedule
5 p.m.: Bethany Lutheran vs. Washington University
7:30 p.m.: Webster vs. Nebraska Wesleyan
Saturday’s second round
7:30 p.m.: Friday’s winners
No. 7 Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves (24-3)
Coach: Dale Wellman (sixth season).
Players to watch: Nate Schimonitz, 6-4, Sr. (26.1 PPG); Jack Hiller, 6-6, Sr. (14.5 PPG); Clay Reimers, 6-7, Sr. (14.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG); Nate Bahe, 6-3, Sr. (10.1 PPG).
Worth noting: Schimonitz, a national player of the year candidate, injured his hamstring in the Wolves’ American Rivers Conference semifinal win over Simpson and didn’t play in the conference final victory against Coe. His status this weekend is day-to-day. NWU is undefeated at home this season (14-0).
Webster Gorloks (19-8)
Coach: Chris Bunch (18th season).
Players to watch: Josh Johnson, 6-0, Sr., (18.6 PPG); Rodson Etienne, 6-3, Jr., (16.4 PPG); Enrique Tankins, 6-3, Sr., (13.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG); Wynne Brown Jr., 5-7, Fr., (11.9 PPG).
Worth noting: The Gorloks come into the tournament with a 12-game winning streak. Webster lost to Washington University 80-58 on Nov. 26.
No. 16 Washington University Bears (20-5)
Coach: Pat Juckem (second season).
Players to watch: Jack Nolan, 6-1, Jr., (17.9 PPG); Justin Hardy, 6-5, So., (14.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG); DeVaughn Rucker, 6-5, Sr., (12.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG).
Worth noting: The Bears have a deep bench with 11 players averaging 11 or more minutes per game. Juckem was the head coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2018 when NWU defeated the Titans in the national championship game.
Bethany Lutheran Vikings (21-6)
Coach: Matt Fletcher (fourth season).
Players to watch: Cire Mayfield, 6-0, So., (18.0 PPG); Trenton Krueger, 6-6, Sr., (16.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG); Jared Milinkovich, 6-3, Jr., (13.7 PPG); Brian Smith, 5-10, Jr., (12.7 PPG).
Worth noting: Bethany is 2-2 against American Rivers Conference foes this season, beating Luther and Simpson and losing to Buena Vista and Central. The Vikings are 15-1 in their last 16 games.