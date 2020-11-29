No. 11 Creighton holds off North Dakota State 69-58 in opener

OMAHA — Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and No. 11 Creighton opened the season with a 69-58 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday.

Jones scored nine of his 11 points in succession as Creighton turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Bluejays went up by 23 points.

Creighton's opener was delayed until Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. The Bluejays were originally scheduled to begin the season Wednesday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jones started his first game at Creighton in place of Denzel Mahoney, the Big East sixth man of the year last season. Coach Greg McDermott said Mahoney opted out of the game because he had missed considerable practice time. No reason was given for Mahoney's absence.

The Bison (0-3), who shot 29% in their first two games, made 4 of its first 5 shots and led 10-4 before turning the ball over on five of six possessions.

That’s when Creighton began finding some rhythm. Jones, a transfer from Memphis, made two free throws, a layup and a three-pointer and Mitch Ballock dunked to end a 16-2 run that put Creighton ahead 20-12.