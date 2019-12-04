Nebraska Wesleyan uses big run to spoil former player's return as opposing coach

Trevor Johnson has seen it all before, just from a different perspective.
A 14-0 run sparked by defense and a nine-point explosion from Nate Schimonitz helped sixth-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan break open a close game and claim a 78-65 American Rivers Conference men’s basketball win Wednesday night over previously unbeaten Buena Vista, coached by Johnson, who is a former assistant coach and player at NWU.
“We tried the best we can and the game plan was focused on slowing him down, but Schim still got 26 (points) and that’s about his average,” said Johnson, a Lincoln Pius X graduate who was a Prairie Wolves assistant for four years after his playing career at NWU. His last season was the 2017-18 campaign, which ended with the Wolves winning the NCAA Division III national championship.
“There hasn’t been a team this season that’s been able to figure out how to stop him,” added the first-year Buena Vista head coach. “He’s just so good on the ball, and when he can get to his spots, he’s tough to stop.”
The Beavers (8-1) used physical man-to-man defense to keep NWU (8-1) under 40% from the field (24-of-61) and 5-of-25 from beyond the three-point arc. But Buena Vista committed 22 fouls and had three players foul out, and Wesleyan took full advantage by hitting 25 of 26 free throws.
NWU was clinging to a 39-36 lead when its decisive run created a working margin for the Prairie Wolves. Jack Hiller (10 points) started it with a layup, then Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard, got a steal and layup, then drove for another hoop.
After Cordell Gillingham knocked down a three-pointer from the corner, Schimonitz finished the spree with a driving bank shot and a deep three from right of the key to make it 53-36 with 12:47 left.
You have free articles remaining.
Buena Vista never got closer than 11 points after that.
“In the second half, we focused better, not only on playing good defense, but turning it into offense,” said Schimonitz, who was 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. “I think we’re really hard to stop when we do that and my game is better when we’re in transition.”
Johnson’s familiarity with NWU coach Dale Wellman’s system helped slow down the Prairie Wolves’ high-scoring attack. The Wolves’ 3-2 zone defense, however, created 23 turnovers and kept BV’s perimeter game in check. BV hit 17 threes in Snyder Arena on Saturday against University of the Ozarks in the Snyder Classic.
“They did a good job of disrupting what we were trying to do offensively,” Wellman said. “That’s why we needed the defense to step up, and our guys did a great job. We choked off the three-point line and Clay Reimers was phenomenal clearing the glass after they missed.”
Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, finished with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
This was Johnson’s third game coaching in Snyder Arena in less than a week, but it was his first going against his former team. He admits sitting on the visitor bench “felt a little weird after eight years of being on the other side.
“It was good to see everyone, and talk to Dale and the players before the game,” said Johnson, who had a contingent of family and friends from Lincoln to see him, including his Small Fry coach when he was a kid.
“It was fun. Guys like Schim want to talk a little bit during the game, which I enjoy.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.