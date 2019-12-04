Nebraska Wesleyan uses big run to spoil former player's return as opposing coach

After Cordell Gillingham knocked down a three-pointer from the corner, Schimonitz finished the spree with a driving bank shot and a deep three from right of the key to make it 53-36 with 12:47 left.

Buena Vista never got closer than 11 points after that.

“In the second half, we focused better, not only on playing good defense, but turning it into offense,” said Schimonitz, who was 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. “I think we’re really hard to stop when we do that and my game is better when we’re in transition.”

Johnson’s familiarity with NWU coach Dale Wellman’s system helped slow down the Prairie Wolves’ high-scoring attack. The Wolves’ 3-2 zone defense, however, created 23 turnovers and kept BV’s perimeter game in check. BV hit 17 threes in Snyder Arena on Saturday against University of the Ozarks in the Snyder Classic.

“They did a good job of disrupting what we were trying to do offensively,” Wellman said. “That’s why we needed the defense to step up, and our guys did a great job. We choked off the three-point line and Clay Reimers was phenomenal clearing the glass after they missed.”

Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, finished with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.