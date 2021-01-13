Nebraska Wesleyan men picked second in wide-open ARC race

After winning regular-season and conference tournament championships last year, Nebraska Wesleyan arrives at the abbreviated 2021 season as one of the teams to beat.

On Wednesday, the Prairie Wolves were picked second in the American Rivers Conference men's basketball preseason poll.

Loras (55 points) edged NWU (54) for the top spot, and based on the poll, the ARC is wide open this year.

Loras received three first-place votes, NWU and Wartburg each received two, and Dubuque and Buena Vista each earned one.

The Prairie Wolves, who must replace all five starters, are coming off a 25-4 season, including 15-1 in ARC play.

"It will be quite the challenge to replace all five senior starters we had last year, but these guys have been waiting their turn and are chomping at the bit to play some competitive basketball, and that is what this conference is all about," NWU coach Dale Wellman said.

Loras, which returns four starters, finished 17-9 last year.

Preseason poll: 1. Loras (3 first-place votes), 55 votes: 2. Nebraska Wesleyan (2), 54; 3. Wartburg (2), 44; 4. Dubuque (1), 42; T5. Buena Vista (1), 37; T5. Coe, 37; T7. Central, 19; T7. Luther; 9. Simpson, 17.

