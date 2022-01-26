Late free throws, overtime surge lead Wesleyan men to win at Buena Vista

In a game that saw 11 lead changes and eight ties, Nebraska Wesleyan got key contributions from Terrence Gilder and Josh Rogers in overtime to outlast Buena Vista 90-88 Wednesday in Storm Lake, Iowa.

After Jake Thompson hit a three-pointer with just under three minutes left to give the Beavers a 73-67 lead, the Prairie Wolves ripped off a 7-1 run capped off by a three-pointer of their own by Elijah Thatch to tie the game at 74.

Both squads battled down to the wire, but with 8 seconds left, Rogers came up clutch at the free-throw line, hitting two to tie the score at 78 and force the game into overtime.

Once there, Rogers and Gilder combined for seven of Wesleyan's 12 points in overtime, including two free throws by Gilder to put the Wolves up five with 15 seconds remaining, to lead the Prairie Wolves to their third straight win.

Peter Lash led the Wolves with a game-high 27 points, while Thatch added 13 and Rogers scored 11. Wesleyan shot 61.1% from the field.

Buena Vista had five players in double figures, led by Garrett Sittner with 19. Thompson and Michael Demers each added 17.

