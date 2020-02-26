Hiller adjusts his Thursday night class schedule to be available for NWU's ARC semifinal game

Jack Hiller misses Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball practice on Thursdays because as a nursing major he has clinicals that day that run from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Regional Center.
That worked just fine last week for the 6-foot-6 senior, a four-year starting guard and an all-American Rivers Conference performer. That was the first practice after a stunning 86-59 loss at Simpson on Feb. 19, the most lopsided setback the seniors have endured in their four years at NWU, so he missed out on coach Dale Wellman’s wrath the next day.
In the end, however, “I heard it was a really good one (practice),” said Hiller, the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game, trailing Nate Schimonitz who nets just under 26 a contest. “Obviously everyone was focused coming off our first (conference) loss. I was there Friday, and everyone was real focused then, too. I think it woke us up to the fact that we’re not unbeatable.”
Hiller won’t have clinical this Thursday night, however. He got that moved to Friday so he can be there for NWU’s ARC Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder Arena against the same Simpson team that pulled off the shocker last week.
NWU (22-3), No. 10 this week in the NCAA Division III national rankings, won its fourth straight regular-season conference title by going 15-1 in league play. That earned the Prairie Wolves, an 88-73 winner over Loras on Saturday to end the regular season, a first-round bye.
Meanwhile, Simpson (14-12) has continued to build off the previous win over NWU. The Storm beat Buena Vista 85-72 on Saturday at home to end the regular season, then won at BV 86-70 on Tuesday in the first round of the conference tournament.
Simpson was picked in the preseason to finish second in the conference, and Wellman says the Storm is now living up to those earlier projections.
“They have a bunch of seniors and they’re playing with urgency, which is what you want this time of year,” said Wellman, who will be going for his 200th career victory on Thursday. He is 132-37 in his sixth year at NWU.
“People talk about peaking at the right time, and that’s what they’re doing on both ends of the floor.”
Simpson’s matchup zone stifled Wesleyan’s offense last week, limiting NWU to a season-low 31% shooting from the field. Offensively, Simpson has shot down at least 11 three-pointers in all four games of its winning streak. In the win over NWU, the Storm was 53% from the field and hit 11 threes.
Forward Kyle Wagner, a 6-4 senior, and 6-foot senior guard Conor Riordan were a combined 8-of-13 from the beyond the arc in that game and finished with 25 and 23 points, respectively.
“We’ve watched film and there are some gray areas (of the defense) we need to go after and little tweaks of the offense that I think will help us get open looks,” Hiller said. “Defensively, we need to be more active in the zone and get out on their shooters.”
Hiller said the goal this week is to win the school’s third straight conference tournament title and put NWU in a strong position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III national tournament March 5 and 6.
The Prairie Wolves are currently ranked No. 2 in the West Region behind St. Thomas, which ended NWU’s season a year ago in the second round of the national tournament and handed the Wolves a loss in November as well. The loss to St. Thomas last March was the last home defeat for the Wolves.
“We want another chance to play in front of our fans (for the NCAA Tournament), and the only way that’s going to happen is to win tomorrow and advance to Saturday,” Hiller said.
If the Prairie Wolves win Thursday, they will be at home again Saturday for the championship game, also at 7 p.m.