Hiller adjusts his Thursday night class schedule to be available for NWU's ARC semifinal game

Meanwhile, Simpson (14-12) has continued to build off the previous win over NWU. The Storm beat Buena Vista 85-72 on Saturday at home to end the regular season, then won at BV 86-70 on Tuesday in the first round of the conference tournament.

Simpson was picked in the preseason to finish second in the conference, and Wellman says the Storm is now living up to those earlier projections.

“They have a bunch of seniors and they’re playing with urgency, which is what you want this time of year,” said Wellman, who will be going for his 200th career victory on Thursday. He is 132-37 in his sixth year at NWU.

“People talk about peaking at the right time, and that’s what they’re doing on both ends of the floor.”

Simpson’s matchup zone stifled Wesleyan’s offense last week, limiting NWU to a season-low 31% shooting from the field. Offensively, Simpson has shot down at least 11 three-pointers in all four games of its winning streak. In the win over NWU, the Storm was 53% from the field and hit 11 threes.

Forward Kyle Wagner, a 6-4 senior, and 6-foot senior guard Conor Riordan were a combined 8-of-13 from the beyond the arc in that game and finished with 25 and 23 points, respectively.