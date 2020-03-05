DIVISION III TOURNEY CAPSULES

No. 7 Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves (24-3)

Worth noting: Schimonitz, a national player of the year candidate, injured his hamstring in the Wolves’ American Rivers Conference semifinal win over Simpson and didn’t play in the conference final victory against Coe. His status this weekend is day-to-day. On Thursday, Schimonitz was named the ARC player of the year and Wellman the conference coach of the year. NWU is undefeated at home this season (14-0).