Consistent Prairie Wolves pull away against Dubuque
Consistent Prairie Wolves pull away against Dubuque

  Updated
The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team rode a 50-point second half to victory Saturday, the Prairie Wolves improving to 9-1 with an 88-63 victory over Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

Dylan Dirks scored 13 of his 23 points in the first half, and Nate Schimonitz finished with 21 points. Jack Hiller had 13 points, Cordell Gillingham 11 points, and Clay Reimers eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the Prairie Wolves finished with a 40-33 advantage on the boards.

No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0 American Rivers) put together two consistent halves offensively, shooting 51.6% in the first 20 minutes and 51.4% in the second half.

The Prairie Wolves forced 21 turnovers and limited Dubuque to 34 percent shooting from the field.

