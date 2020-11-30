Concordia's Kent puts on a show — for limited crowd, of course — in Bulldogs' hoops win over Doane

CRETE — Carter Kent’s parents live five minutes away from the Haddix Center, but in this era of COVID-19, they weren’t able to attend their son’s college men’s basketball game at Doane on Monday night.

The former Crete all-state guard, however, made sure that Adam and Julie Kent enjoyed their time on the computer watching the livestream.

Kent, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds in helping Concordia win its seventh straight game, an 83-66 conquest over the Tigers in a mostly empty gym.

Because of the recent COVID-19 surge in the area, Doane is not allowing visiting fans to basketball games right now and restricting its own fans to just family members of the players.

“I usually have my family and friends here when I play, and it was weird not having them here,” Carter said. “Crete is so supportive of its alumni, so it was tough not to see everyone here. But that’s kind of the way it is this season.”

Another Crete graduate, 6-5 junior Klay Uher, was also productive in his homecoming game with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and five rebounds off the bench.