Concordia's Kent puts on a show — for limited crowd, of course — in Bulldogs' hoops win over Doane

CRETE — Carter Kent’s parents live five minutes away from the Haddix Center, but in this era of COVID-19, they weren’t able to attend their son’s college men’s basketball game at Doane on Monday night.
The former Crete all-state guard, however, made sure that Adam and Julie Kent enjoyed their time on the computer watching the livestream.
Kent, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds in helping Concordia win its seventh straight game, an 83-66 conquest over the Tigers in a mostly empty gym.
Because of the recent COVID-19 surge in the area, Doane is not allowing visiting fans to basketball games right now and restricting its own fans to just family members of the players.
“I usually have my family and friends here when I play, and it was weird not having them here,” Carter said. “Crete is so supportive of its alumni, so it was tough not to see everyone here. But that’s kind of the way it is this season.”
Another Crete graduate, 6-5 junior Klay Uher, was also productive in his homecoming game with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and five rebounds off the bench.
Concordia (7-1 overall, 4-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play) scored the first five points of the game, built an 18-7 lead in the first 5½ minutes and never looked back. A 45-34 Bulldog lead at halftime expanded to 68-42 with a 23-8 spurt in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Going back to last season when the 24-10 Bulldogs caught fire late, won the GPAC postseason and advanced to the NAIA national tournament, Concordia has won 11 straight games against conference foes.
“We’ve got some guys back from last year like Carter who are really, really hungry still, and we certainly see that in how hard these guys practice and play,” Concordia coach Ben Limback said. “Last year’s team built a lot of confidence, and I think it’s carried over so far.”
Limback was pleased with his team’s offensive execution as the Bulldogs shot 53% from the field (31 of 58) and dished out 21 assists, which more than balanced out 10 turnovers.
Four Bulldogs finished in double figures as 6-5 junior Gage Smith had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Wiersema chipped in 12 points.
“They’re a fun group to watch,” Limback said. “I had to call a couple timeouts tonight when I felt we weren’t moving the ball like we should, but when they play together and unselfish, they’re a joy to coach.”
This was Doane’s third game in six days, a condensed schedule forced by four COVID-related postponements earlier this month and a shutdown of basketball activities. The Tigers (3-5) were shorthanded Monday night with three players in the regular rotation sidelined by either injury or COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Doane senior guard Anthony Laravie led all scorers with 22 points.
“I don’t think people quite understand how hard it (COVID-19) is on kids,” said Doane coach Ian McKeithen, whose team hosts Midland on Wednesday before playing at Dordt on Saturday. “The kids who have gotten COVID aren’t bouncing back like they were before they had it. They’ve had some lingering effects. To coach through that, keeping your guys together, has been difficult.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!