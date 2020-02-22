Bahe leads NWU's 'perfect Senior Day' win over Loras

With two hip surgeries already as a men’s college basketball player — the second one coming last spring — Nate Bahe jokingly calls himself “an old man who will probably be in a wheelchair when I’m 50.”
Bahe and the other "grizzled" Nebraska Wesleyan veterans made sure Senior Day went off without a hitch Saturday at Snyder Arena.
The 6-foot-3 Wood River graduate scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, leading five seniors in double-figures as the NCAA Division III No. 6 Prairie Wolves closed out the regular season with an 88-73 win over Loras.
NWU brings a 22-3 overall record and 15-1 American Rivers Conference mark into the ARC tournament. The Wolves will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between Simpson and Buena Vista at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Duhawks focused their defensive efforts on slowing down NWU 6-4 point guard Nate Schimonitz, who was held to 14 points, 12 under his season average. That opened up opportunities for others and Bahe was more than happy to step into that void.
“It could’ve been any of our other guys,” said Bahe, who hit all three of his three-point shot attempts in the first half to lead the Wolves to a 48-37 lead at intermission.
“Loras did a great job of doubling on Schim (Schimonitz), so there were a lot of guys getting open, and I just happened to be one of those guys knocking down a few shots.”
NWU got off to a torrid start which helped build a lead they never relinquished to the Duhawks (17-8, 10-6). Wesleyan hit 7 of its first 10 three-pointers and was 12 of 19 overall from the field after Dylan Dirks nailed a three from the corner for a 32-22 NWU lead with 8:48 left in the first half.
The Wolves cooled off that pace, finishing 31 of 66 from the floor (47 percent) and 14 of 33 from three-point.
The 6-2 Dirks and his fellow Kansas City area teammate, 6-6 Jack Hiller, both finished with 16 points. They were a combined 11 of 18 from the field overall and 7 of 11 from three-point territory.
Loras got as close as eight on a couple occasions in the second half, but Dirks helped close the door by sparking a 14-2 run that produced an 83-61 margin with 3:31 left. The left-hander sank a pair of three-pointers and hit a 10-footer in the lane during the spree.
Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior and Lincoln East graduate, contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. NWU had 22 assists as a team as Schimonitz and senior back-up point guard Austin Hall also dished our five assists and another senior reserve, Cordell Gillingham, had four.
Coming off the worst loss in the four-year career of the seniors, an 86-59 spanking at Simpson Wednesday, the team responded the way NWU coach Dale Wellman expected them to.
“We had great practices Thursday and Friday and today we played like practiced,” Wellman said. “The nice thing was they shared the ball, but also did some things defensively to clamp down on them and hold them under 40 percent shooting (26 of 70, 37 percent).
“It was a perfect Senior Day for this group.”
Loras was led by the 1-2 guard combo of Rowan McGowen and Matt Dacy-Seijo who had 25 and 20 points, respectively.
The NWU seniors improved to 97-16 over their four seasons, tying the school record for most wins by a senior class. They’ve been a part of four straight conference regular season championships and the 2018 national championship.
Wesleyan ran its conference home regular season winning streak to 22 games and overall (counting conference tournament games) to 26. They are 49-4 at Snyder Arena in the last 53 home games.