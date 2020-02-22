Bahe leads NWU's 'perfect Senior Day' win over Loras

With two hip surgeries already as a men’s college basketball player — the second one coming last spring — Nate Bahe jokingly calls himself “an old man who will probably be in a wheelchair when I’m 50.”

Bahe and the other "grizzled" Nebraska Wesleyan veterans made sure Senior Day went off without a hitch Saturday at Snyder Arena.

The 6-foot-3 Wood River graduate scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, leading five seniors in double-figures as the NCAA Division III No. 6 Prairie Wolves closed out the regular season with an 88-73 win over Loras.

NWU brings a 22-3 overall record and 15-1 American Rivers Conference mark into the ARC tournament. The Wolves will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between Simpson and Buena Vista at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Duhawks focused their defensive efforts on slowing down NWU 6-4 point guard Nate Schimonitz, who was held to 14 points, 12 under his season average. That opened up opportunities for others and Bahe was more than happy to step into that void.

“It could’ve been any of our other guys,” said Bahe, who hit all three of his three-point shot attempts in the first half to lead the Wolves to a 48-37 lead at intermission.