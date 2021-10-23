'What a defensive effort today': Opportunistic Concordia gets its hands on six INTs in win over Midland

SEWARD — Interceptions and missed opportunities.
Those were the downfalls for the Midland football team, but Saturday was a revelation for Concordia as the Bulldogs intercepted six Warrior passes and got another mistake-free afternoon from freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie in a 21-7 win Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
Even with six interceptions, including three by Bulldog safety Peyton Mitchell, the Warriors had plenty of chances to put themselves back in the game. In fact, Midland was inside the Bulldog 10-yard line three different times but came away with zero points. Two of those chances ended with interceptions in the end zone.
“What a defensive effort today,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “I think our offensive staff also did a great job. I’m just proud of how tough they’re playing right now and how they’ve responded.”
After losing three of their first four games, the Bulldogs have bounced back with purpose. Saturday marked their fourth straight win.
“Our locker room has stayed together through that,” Daberkow said. “Anytime you start a season 1-3, if you don’t have a really good locker room with great leaders in it, then it’s really tough to sustain.”
It took awhile for the Bulldogs to get going as the Warriors showcased their quick-strike ability, putting together an eight-play, 63-yard drive on the game's first series. Facing a fourth-and-8, third-string quarterback Jake Ashby uncorked a 23-yard pass to running back Dalton Tremayne in the corner of the end zone to give Midland a 7-0 lead.
It was a welcome sight for a Warrior team that has been devastated by injuries this season. Coming into Saturday’s game, Midland had 30 players injured on the roster with nine season-ending knee injuries and three other broken bone injuries ending seasons.
But any momentum the Warriors had ended once the second quarter began. After running back Jonah Weyand tied the game at 7-7 early in the quarter, that’s when Midland couldn’t find the end zone, throwing three picks in the period alone, including two in the end zone.
With only 1:03 left in the half, Concordia's Korrell Koehlmoos hit Garrett Schardt for 15 yards on a reverse pass to take the lead for good.
Concordia (5-3, 5-3 GPAC) cemented its lead to begin the second half as McGarvie hit Cayden Beran for a 14-yard strike to extend the lead to two scores.
The Lincoln North Star graduate and freshman signal-caller has been a wonder for the Bulldogs. With his 19-for-27, 197-yard performance Saturday, he has eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“DJ is a great quarterback for us,” Daberkow said. “We’re really happy with his performance and the results we’ve been getting. But we’re also really happy with the way the quarterback room responded to a freshman winning the job.”
Lane Napier, the Great Plains Athletic Conference's all-time leader in tackles, surpassed 500 career stops in the Concordia victory.
The Bulldogs will go into their bye week with high spirits before hosting Doane for Senior Day on Nov. 6. For Midland (4-4, 3-4), it returns home to Fremont to host visiting Doane next Saturday at 1 p.m.