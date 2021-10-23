'What a defensive effort today': Opportunistic Concordia gets its hands on six INTs in win over Midland

SEWARD — Interceptions and missed opportunities.

Those were the downfalls for the Midland football team, but Saturday was a revelation for Concordia as the Bulldogs intercepted six Warrior passes and got another mistake-free afternoon from freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie in a 21-7 win Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.

Even with six interceptions, including three by Bulldog safety Peyton Mitchell, the Warriors had plenty of chances to put themselves back in the game. In fact, Midland was inside the Bulldog 10-yard line three different times but came away with zero points. Two of those chances ended with interceptions in the end zone.

“What a defensive effort today,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “I think our offensive staff also did a great job. I’m just proud of how tough they’re playing right now and how they’ve responded.”

After losing three of their first four games, the Bulldogs have bounced back with purpose. Saturday marked their fourth straight win.

“Our locker room has stayed together through that,” Daberkow said. “Anytime you start a season 1-3, if you don’t have a really good locker room with great leaders in it, then it’s really tough to sustain.”