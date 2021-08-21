'We really have two freshman classes:' For first time since 2019, NWU preps for normal football season

Nebraska Wesleyan held its own Saturday in a two-quarter scrimmage against a Bulldog squad that got in its entire NAIA football schedule during the fall season. Concordia ended the scrimmage by forcing a fumble in an overtime situation and proceeding to score on its lone drive of OT.

“I wish we would have had more opportunities to go against other people,” Keller said. “But we made it as competitive as we could during practice. It was more getting repetition for the younger guys.”

No starting position has been set in stone, Keller noted, and after watching his team compete Saturday, Keller saw some great things and some bad things ahead of the opener Sept. 4 at Abel Stadium against Eureka.

“We've only had eight practices, so there is a lot of things that we need to work on,” said Keller, in his 26th season at NWU. “I thought our defense competed well and didn't give up a score in the two quarters. … We've got to take care of the football. We gave up a fumble in overtime when we had a chance to score there. The usual suspects; turnovers and special teams.”

But even with a lot to work on, the Prairie Wolves are excited to showcase their talent on the field.