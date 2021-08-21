'We really have two freshman classes:' For first time since 2019, NWU preps for normal football season

SEWARD — Brian Keller is the winningest football coach in Nebraska Wesleyan history, and after a season axed by COVID-19, the Prairie Wolves want to get back to those winning ways.
On Saturday, Nebraska Wesleyan saw a different opponent on the football field for the first time since April 10 — when the Prairie Wolves got one game in during a spring season against American Rivers Conference opponent Central — as the Prairie Wolves scrimmaged Concordia at Bulldog Stadium.
“We really have two freshman classes, because the sophomore class really didn't quite get the full college experience last year,” Keller said. “A lot of young kids, and this is a whole new experience for them. We are just thankful to come out and be able to play football.”
Nebraska Wesleyan has 17 seniors and 23 juniors with a combined 89 freshmen and sophomores listed on its roster.
Before NWU took on Central in the spring, the Prairie Wolves had not played a game since Nov. 16, 2019.
And with the season-opening kickoff two weeks away, Keller has tried to get in as many reps as he can to get the younger kids adjusted to the speed of college football.
Nebraska Wesleyan held its own Saturday in a two-quarter scrimmage against a Bulldog squad that got in its entire NAIA football schedule during the fall season. Concordia ended the scrimmage by forcing a fumble in an overtime situation and proceeding to score on its lone drive of OT.
“I wish we would have had more opportunities to go against other people,” Keller said. “But we made it as competitive as we could during practice. It was more getting repetition for the younger guys.”
No starting position has been set in stone, Keller noted, and after watching his team compete Saturday, Keller saw some great things and some bad things ahead of the opener Sept. 4 at Abel Stadium against Eureka.
“We've only had eight practices, so there is a lot of things that we need to work on,” said Keller, in his 26th season at NWU. “I thought our defense competed well and didn't give up a score in the two quarters. … We've got to take care of the football. We gave up a fumble in overtime when we had a chance to score there. The usual suspects; turnovers and special teams.”
But even with a lot to work on, the Prairie Wolves are excited to showcase their talent on the field.
“How can you not be excited?” Keller said. “We've got a lot of really good young talent. We've got a lot of work to do in two weeks. … The kids give great effort and now that we have some things on film of things we've been talking about, they'll go, 'Oh, yeah. Now we know what you are talking about.'”