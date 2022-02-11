 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne State promotes Logan Masters to head football coach

Wayne State moved quickly in finding its next football coach.

The Wildcats promoted offensive coordinator Logan Masters to head coach, athletic director Mike Powicki announced Friday. Masters takes over for John McMenamin, who stepped down to become the wide receivers coach at Tulane.

"We have so much positive momentum going on within the program and with our current coaching staff I am confident Coach Masters can continue that progress and take Wildcat football to the next level," Powicki said in a statement.

Masters served as OC for two years under McMenamin. Last year, he led a Wildcat offense that ranked third in the NSIC in rushing yards and third in total offense. The Wildcats averaged 414.5 yards per game, their most since 2014.

Prior to Wayne State, Masters was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Chadron State.

