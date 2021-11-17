 Skip to main content
UNK's Davis and Lynn receive top honors from the MIAA
Josh Lynn

Josh Lynn is in his fourth season at Nebraska-Kearney football coach.

 CORBEY R. DORSEY, UNK Athletics

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis and coach Josh Lynn garnered all-conference honors after leading the Lopers to their best season since joining the MIAA.

Davis was named MIAA offensive player of the year and Lynn was named coach of the year.

Davis, a likely candidate for the Division II Harlon Hill award, led the conference in scoring with 21 touchdown passes and 16 rushing scores. The junior threw for 2,051 yards and rushed for 1,039 as UNK lead the MIAA in scoring and rushing yards.

Lynn was recognized after leading the Lopers to a 9-2 record during the regular season.

Teammates joining Davis on the all-MIAA first team were all-purpose back Dayton Sealey, offensive lineman Corey Hoelck and defensive back Darius Swanson.

UNK offensive linemen Kooper Reece, defensive lineman Tell Spies, linebacker Atoatasi Fox and punter Hunter Krause were named to the third.

UNK will play at Western Colorado in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday.

