UNK quarterback TJ Davis a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which honors the top Division II football player.

Davis keyed the Lopers' 10-3 finish and their first appearance in the playoffs in a decade. The redshirt junior threw for 2,230 yards and was second nationally in passing efficiency (183.3). He had his hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving).