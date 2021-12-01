 Skip to main content
UNK quarterback TJ Davis a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy

Nebraska-Kearney

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis celebrates a touchdown during the 2021 season.

 CORBEY DORSEY, UNK Athletics

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which honors the top Division II football player.

The winner will be announced Dec. 17.

Davis keyed the Lopers' 10-3 finish and their first appearance in the playoffs in a decade. The redshirt junior threw for 2,230 yards and was second nationally in passing efficiency (183.3). He had his hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving).

Davis is the third UNK player to be named a Harlon Hill finalist, joining Justin Coleman (1999 and 2000) and Jake Spitzlberger (20-11).

 

