Twist of fate — or should we say kick of fate? — has Quiñonez leading Midland football with his leg

Fate didn’t appear to be on Jared Quiñonez’s side.

Fate was never so wrong.

With Quiñonez heralding from San Diego, Midland University was nowhere on his radar. In fact, he was set to pursue a law degree at a university in Mexico, where his parents are from. But on a beautiful summer day on a beach a month and a half away from the new football season, fate delivered Quiñonez a message.

“I had been accepted into a university in Mexico, so I was getting ready to pick my classes,” Quiñonez said. “And that’s when I was coming back from the beach and that’s when a coach DM'd (direct messaged) me on Twitter asking if my recruitment was still open.”

Kicking all four years at Mater Dei Catholic High School in San Diego, Quiñonez found no luck on the recruiting trail, receiving no offers. But even as grateful as he was getting interest from Midland, he wasn’t so keen on going there.

What didn’t help matters is when he Googled what there was to do in Nebraska.