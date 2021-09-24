State College Rundown: No. 16 UNK has a short but wild history with Saturday's opponent

Nebraska-Kearney didn't join the MIAA until 2012, so the Lopers remain relatively new to the conference. But the Lopers and Central Missouri have built quite a history with each other on the football field.
The Lopers and Mules will meet on Saturday afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri.
UNK, ranked No. 16, is riding a momentum rush, having won its first three games, including a 28-24 comeback win against Washburn last weekend. Central Missouri is going the other way. The Mules are 0-3 and are coming off a 47-7 loss to Division II Northwest Missouri State.
But if history is any indication, throw out the records.
Central Missouri owns a 9-2 advantage in the series, and a couple of meetings stand out.
In 2012, UNK used seven — yes, seven! — quarterbacks that season. Wide receiver-turned-QB Matt Berry led the Lopers to 24-18 win in Warrensburg. That marked the Lopers' last win in the series.
In 2019, Central Missouri won 47-40 on a 63-yard Hail Mary with a few seconds remaining. The final play came after the Mules blocked a UNK field-goal attempt.
Saturday rundown
Midland (2-2, 2-1) at Jamestown (2-1, 2-0), 1 p.m.
Hastings (0-3, 0-3) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-2, 1-1), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (4-0, 3-0) at Concordia (1-2, 1-2), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 20 Dordt (2-1, 2-1) at Doane (1-2, 1-2), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (0-3, 0-2) at Mount Marty (0-3, 0-3), 1 p.m.
DII No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney (3-0, 3-0) at Central Missouri (0-3, 0-3), 1 p.m.
Loras (1-2, 1-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (2-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (1-2, 1-1) at Colorado Mesa (2-0, 1-0), 1 p.m. MT
MidAmerica Nazarene (1-3, 0-0) at Peru State (2-2, 0-0), 2 p.m.
Wayne State (2-1, 0-0) at DII No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (3-0, 0-0), 6 p.m.
Check-downs
* Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis ranks third in Division II in rushing yards with 502. He's also completing 64% of his throws and has connected with 12 different receivers.
* Nebraska Wesleyan will host a Loras team that rolled up 586 yards of offense in a 55-34 win against Buena Vista last week. QB Noah Sigwarth threw for 395 yards and six touchdowns. So, yeah, NWU's defense will be tested.
* Lincoln North Star graduate DJ McGarvie made his first collegiate start last week for Concordia. The freshman quarterback, who took over for Wyatt Ehlers, threw for four touchdowns in a backup role over the Bulldogs' first two games before throwing for 109 yards on 14-of-36 passing against Dordt last week.
* Midland has three players with 10 or more receptions already. Senior Kenneth Carr has been a big-play threat, catching 19 balls for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end Austin Harris has 15 catches for 121 yards and senior Dalton Tremayne has 10 catches for 210 yards.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.