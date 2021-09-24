State College Rundown: No. 16 UNK has a short but wild history with Saturday's opponent

Nebraska-Kearney didn't join the MIAA until 2012, so the Lopers remain relatively new to the conference. But the Lopers and Central Missouri have built quite a history with each other on the football field.

The Lopers and Mules will meet on Saturday afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri.

UNK, ranked No. 16, is riding a momentum rush, having won its first three games, including a 28-24 comeback win against Washburn last weekend. Central Missouri is going the other way. The Mules are 0-3 and are coming off a 47-7 loss to Division II Northwest Missouri State.

But if history is any indication, throw out the records.

Central Missouri owns a 9-2 advantage in the series, and a couple of meetings stand out.

In 2012, UNK used seven — yes, seven! — quarterbacks that season. Wide receiver-turned-QB Matt Berry led the Lopers to 24-18 win in Warrensburg. That marked the Lopers' last win in the series.

In 2019, Central Missouri won 47-40 on a 63-yard Hail Mary with a few seconds remaining. The final play came after the Mules blocked a UNK field-goal attempt.

Saturday rundown

Midland (2-2, 2-1) at Jamestown (2-1, 2-0), 1 p.m.