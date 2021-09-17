State College Rundown: After surviving the 'Jungle,' UNK turns attention to next big test

They call it "The Jungle," and it's considered one of the toughest places to win a college football game.
The home to Pittsburg State football hasn't had much effect on Nebraska-Kearney.
The Lopers won there last year, and made it two in a row with last week's 28-17 victory. The win knocked Pitt State out of the top 25 and catapulted the Lopers in at No. 23.
T.J. Davis had a big hand in the win, throwing three touchdowns, but it was the defense — three interceptions in the second half — that played the lead role in stopping the Gorillas.
Now riding a five-game win streak, UNK looks ahead to its next challenge: Washburn. The 2-0 Ichabods are coming off wins against Lincoln and Central Missouri.
It will be another test for the Loper defense. Washburn won 10 of the previous 11 meetings, and the Ichabods have posted point totals of 60 (2017) and 57 (2019) in recent meetings.
The Lopers (2-0) are ranked for the first time since 2011.
Saturday rundown
Dakota Wesleyan (1-1, 1-0) at Midland (1-2, 1-1), 1 p.m.
Concordia (1-1, 1-1) at NAIA No. 19 Dordt (1-1, 1-1), 1 p.m.
Mount Marty (0-2, 0-2) at NAIA No. 3 Morningside (2-0, 2-0), 1 p.m.
Washburn (2-0, 2-0) at DII No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney (2-0, 2-0), 1 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0, 0-0) at DIII No. 17 Central (2-0, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Peru State (2-1, 0-0) at Baker (2-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Doane (1-1, 1-1) at NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (3-0, 2-0), 1:30 p.m.
Minot State (0-2, 0-0) at Wayne State (1-1, 0-0), 6 p.m.
South Dakota Mines (2-0, 0-0) at Chadron State (0-2, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. MT
Check-downs
* Peru State will look to build momentum following last week's 45-21 win against then-No. 17 Benedictine. Quarterback Joey Dominguez had an efficient game, completing 20 of 27 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
* There could be a lot of points on the scoreboard in Pella, Iowa, where Central will host Nebraska Wesleyan. Central is fourth in Division III in passing yards (408 per contest). NWU, behind quarterback Carter Terry, has shown it can move the ball at a frantic pace, too.
* Concordia scored 61 points against Briar Cliff last week, marking the first time since 2001 that the Bulldogs scored 60 points or more in a game.
* Only 35 Division II teams have yet to throw an interception this season. Two of them are meeting Saturday night: Chadron State and South Dakota Mines.
* Doane will complete a two-week doozy when it plays at No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 56-14 loss to No. 3 Morningside. Northwestern won last year's meeting 35-14.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.