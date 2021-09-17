State College Rundown: After surviving the 'Jungle,' UNK turns attention to next big test

They call it "The Jungle," and it's considered one of the toughest places to win a college football game.

The home to Pittsburg State football hasn't had much effect on Nebraska-Kearney.

The Lopers won there last year, and made it two in a row with last week's 28-17 victory. The win knocked Pitt State out of the top 25 and catapulted the Lopers in at No. 23.

T.J. Davis had a big hand in the win, throwing three touchdowns, but it was the defense — three interceptions in the second half — that played the lead role in stopping the Gorillas.

Now riding a five-game win streak, UNK looks ahead to its next challenge: Washburn. The 2-0 Ichabods are coming off wins against Lincoln and Central Missouri.

It will be another test for the Loper defense. Washburn won 10 of the previous 11 meetings, and the Ichabods have posted point totals of 60 (2017) and 57 (2019) in recent meetings.

The Lopers (2-0) are ranked for the first time since 2011.

