State College Rundown: After difficult September, Concordia looks to rise up in October

The schedule makers didn't do the Concordia football team any favors in September.

The Bulldogs began the season playing at No. 3 Morningside (a 63-7 loss). Last week, Concordia played No. 2 Northwestern (31-7 loss), and sandwiched between was No. 19 Dordt (27-7 loss).

It's led to a 1-2 start for Concordia, but the Bulldogs hope a rugged September turns into a breakthrough October.

It starts Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan (2-2) in Seward. Games at Jamestown (2-2) and at Mount Marty (0-4) will follow.

Concordia will look to get its offense on track. The Bulldogs rank 64th in the NAIA in points scored (20.5) and 70th in total offense (289).

The defense has shown promise. All-America linebacker Lane Napier leads the country in tackles, and fellow linebacker Cayden Cox, a fifth-year member, has turned into a pass-rushing threat (three sacks).

Saturday rundown

Chadron State (1-3, 1-2) at New Mexico Highlands (1-3, 1-2), noon MT.

Dakota Wesleyan (2-2, 2-1) at Concordia (1-3, 1-3), 1 p.m.

Hastings (0-4, 0-4) at Briar Cliff (1-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.