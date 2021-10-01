 Skip to main content
State College Rundown: After difficult September, Concordia looks to rise up in October
  Updated
State college football logo

The schedule makers didn't do the Concordia football team any favors in September.

The Bulldogs began the season playing at No. 3 Morningside (a 63-7 loss). Last week, Concordia played No. 2 Northwestern (31-7 loss), and sandwiched between was No. 19 Dordt (27-7 loss).

It's led to a 1-2 start for Concordia, but the Bulldogs hope a rugged September turns into a breakthrough October.

It starts Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan (2-2) in Seward. Games at Jamestown (2-2) and at Mount Marty (0-4) will follow.

Concordia will look to get its offense on track. The Bulldogs rank 64th in the NAIA in points scored (20.5) and 70th in total offense (289).

The defense has shown promise. All-America linebacker Lane Napier leads the country in tackles, and fellow linebacker Cayden Cox, a fifth-year member, has turned into a pass-rushing threat (three sacks).

Saturday rundown

Chadron State (1-3, 1-2) at New Mexico Highlands (1-3, 1-2), noon MT.

Dakota Wesleyan (2-2, 2-1) at Concordia (1-3, 1-3), 1 p.m.

Hastings (0-4, 0-4) at Briar Cliff (1-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.

Jamestown (2-2, 2-1) at Doane (1-3, 1-3), 1 p.m.

Nebraska Wesleyan (2-2, 0-2) at Luther (0-4, 0-2), 1 p.m.

NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (5-0, 4-0) at Mount Marty (0-4, 0-4), 1 p.m.

Winona State (3-1, 0-0) at Wayne State (3-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.

Midland (3-2, 3-1) at NAIA No. 3 Morningside (3-0, 3-0), 1:30 p.m.

Peru State (3-2, 0-0) at Evangel (3-2, 0-0), 6 p.m.

DII No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney (4-0, 4-0) at Fort Hays State (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.

Check-downs

* Concordia will honor its 1981 and 2001 football teams Saturday. The 1981 team won the Nebraska Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the 2001 team won the GPAC.

* Nebraska-Kearney, which plays at Fort Hays State, has won seven straight games, the program's longest win streak in 11 seasons.

* Nebraska Wesleyan wide receiver Kevin Tims enters Saturday's game at Luther ranked 10th nationally in receiving yards (473) and seventh in touchdown catches (six). He needs 73 more yards to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

