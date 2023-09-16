Missouri Southern State took advantage of their halftime lead and burned the clock, hanging on to win 18-13 despite Nebraska-Kearney making it interesting late in Kearney.

The Lions had 42 second half plays, while the Lopers had just 11 including a lost fumble.

Despite the time of possession advantage, Nebraska-Kearney was able to make it a one possession game with just two minutes to go. Quarterback TJ Davis found receiver Reggie Anderson for a 46-yard pass and then completed two more to get into scoring position. He ended the drive with a 14-yard TD pass to Cole Brown.

However, Missouri Southern State recovered the Lopers' onside kick, ending any chance of a comeback.

Davis finished the game 20-of-25 with 220 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Nebraska-Kearney had just 56 rushing yards.

Dakota Wesleyan 33, Midland 32: Jamin Arend plunged in for a 1-yard TD with 1:32 left in the game to stun Midland, which led 26-13 at halftime.

Hastings 17, Jamestown 10: Will Austin threw a 16-yard TD pass to Eli Nappe early in the fourth quarter that held as the game-winning score.

Benedictine 62, Peru State 28: With 600 yards of offense, Benedictine scored eight touchdowns. The game was out of hand by halftime with the Ravens leading 45-7.

Northwestern 51, Doane 7: Northwestern posted 550 yards of offense in Orange City, Iowa. Jalyn Gramstad threw for three TDs, and Konner McQuillan rushed for two scores for the Red Raiders.

Dordt 38, Concordia 7: Leading 10-0 out of halftime, Dordt turned it up a notch on offense, scoring four second half touchdowns. They held the Bulldogs to just 4 yards of offense.

Morningside 47, Mount Marty 17: Morningside's offense was lethal with a balanced rushing and passing attack, amassing 500 total yards of offense.