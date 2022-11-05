State college football: Top-ranked Morningside overwhelms Doane

Kelen Meyer struck first for Doane with a 48-yard field goal against NAIA No. 1 Morningside, but it was all Mustangs after that Saturday in a 58-3 victory in Sioux City, Iowa.

The top-ranked Mustangs scored all of their points in the first three quarters and outgained the Tigers 547-169 despite running just two more plays (72-70).

Luke Johannsen led the air attack for Morningside, completing 24 of 35 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Austin Johnson had 10 catches for 125 yards, and Ryan Cole rushed for 171 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

Doane's Ryan Michael led all players with 10 tackles, along with a tackle for loss and an interception.

Concordia 45, Briar Cliff 10: Mark Arp and Devin Zeigler each ran for over 100 yards for the Bulldogs, with Arp leading all players with 130 yards on 15 carries in Sioux City, Iowa.

D.J. McGarvie completed 26-of-38 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Korrell Koehlmoos was his favorite target, hauling in 15 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Coe 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 14: The Prairie Wolves held a 14-0 lead heading into halftime but were unable to stop Coe's offense in the second half at Abel Stadium.

Wesleyan's Carter Terry threw for 204 yards and Cole Siems had a game-high 125 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Colorado Mesa 38, Chadron State 37, OT: The Eagles led 24-3 at halftime lost in overtime after failing to convert a two-point conversion. Jalen Starks posted a game-high three touchdowns on the ground for Chadron State.

Dakota Wesleyan 38, Mount Marty 34: It was an offensive shootout, with the teams combining for 753 yards of total offense. Mount Marty's Ken Gay threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Dordt 49, Hastings 7: The Broncos only points came courtesy ofAntoine Murphy's 95-yard kickoff return. Dordt had 563 yards of total offense and scored all seven of its touchdowns on the ground.

Nebraska-Kearney 20, Central Oklahoma 18: Junior Gonzalez hit the game-winning 28-yard field goal for the Lopers with just two seconds remaining. T.J. Davis led the Nebraska-Kearney offense, throwing for two touchdowns and 173 yards while rushing 25 times for 91 yards.

Northwestern 42, Midland 10: Konner McQuillan and Jalyn Gramstad each finished with over 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Desmond Prusia tossed the lone touchdown for the Warriors in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard pass to Trevor Havlovic.

Peru State 34, Graceland 19: Peru State scored all 34 of its points in the second and third quarters. Will Mueller connected with T. Schieffer five times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, their longest a 77-yard bomb in the third quarter.

Wayne State 31, Sioux Falls 24: The Wildcats found themselves in a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter, but outscored the Cougars 24-3 to win their final road game of the regular season. Nick Bohn three for 165 yards and rushed for a team-high 115 yards.